Steve Muehler to expand its No Upfront Fee CMBS Loan Operations Nationwide

Due to our relationships with both banking and non-banking lenders, REITS, Family Offices, Hedge Funds and other Qualified Institutional Investors, the race to the bottom for rates and terms cannot be matched by other loan brokers in the market. Add in our Commercial Insurance Division, combined with our ability to provide third-party Mezzanine Loans with our CMBS Products, we are quickly redefining the entire CMBS Loan Landscape.

Additional information about the Steve Muehler  Loans No Upfront Fee CMBS Loan Program can be found at www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com.

Traditional Guidelines:



 No Upfront Fees (other than Valuation / Appraisal)



 $4M USD+



 Up to 75% Financing (Up to 90% with Mezzanine / PE)



 Up to 30 Years Amortization (interest only available for select time periods)



 5 to 10 Year Loan Terms



 45 Day Closings Possible



 All CMBS Loans are non-recourse

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the Private Placement Markets) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world’s first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

