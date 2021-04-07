Canada – Parliamentary Secretary Beech and Parliamentary Secretary Donnelly to provide an update regarding the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program

Vancouver, B.C. – Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour, Terry Beech with Fin Donnelly, British Columbia Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture, will make an announcement on investments in several projects through the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP).

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. (Pacific)

Location: Zoom, via the provided access link

NOTE: Media planning to attend the event are required to register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca before Wednesday, April 7 at 12 pm. A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

Jane Deeks

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

343-550-9594

Jane.Deeks@dfo-mpo.gc.ca