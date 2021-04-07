Canada – Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and recreational infrastructure for Milton residents

Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Milton, Ontario, April 6, 2021— Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Hassaan Basit, President and CEO of Conservation Halton, announced joint funding for two projects that will offer improvements to local community and recreational infrastructure in Milton. Cheryl Miller, from Community Living North Halton, was also in attendance.

The Government of Canada is investing $939,900 in the Renovation and expansion of Café and Meeting Rooms at Community Living North Halton, and the Crawford Lake Boardwalk through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $783,172, while Community Living North Halton is investing over $18,600 and the Halton Region Conservation Authority is investing $912,000.

The first project will see improvements to the café and meeting room facilities at the Community Living North Halton building. The upgrades include replacement of existing carpet with vinyl flooring, adding new light fixtures, updating washrooms, expanding the café meeting area, and repainting meeting spaces. These upgrades will improve the access and quality of the community infrastructure by enabling the organization to offer more space for programming and meetings in this facility. These enhancements will ensure a great number of people and organizations have increased interaction and social inclusion within the community.

The second project involves the rehabilitation and expansion of the Crawford Lake Boardwalk. These upgrades to the recreational path will include the installation of helical piles for boardwalk support and new decking and guardrails, and the refurbishment of rest stops, viewing areas and educational signage. These improvements will extend the boardwalk’s lifespan and offer an improved visitor experience, while also meeting accessibility requirements.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

“Community and recreational infrastructure is important for community wellbeing and development. Today’s investments for the renovation of the Community Living North Halton building and the rehabilitation of the Crawford Lake Boardwalk will provide residents’ enjoyment and access to modern and reliable facilities where they can maintain a healthy lifestyle for years to come. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“With an investment of more than $783,000 to support the renovation of and expansion for Community Living North Halton and the Crawford Lake Boardwalk, our government is continuing to take strong actions that support our community of Milton.”

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“As we continue to live through the pandemic, the ability to get outside and enjoy nature has been more important to our community than ever. We are thrilled that through this investment, the Crawford Lake boardwalk will be modernized to be fully AODA compliant, making nature and outdoor recreation accessible to even more members of our community, both now and in the future.”

Hassaan Basit, President and CEO of Conservation Halton

“On behalf of Community Living North Halton and our training cafe- Lunchbox Café, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for being awarded this Infrastructure renovation funding. The Lunchbox Café is a training Café for adults with intellectual disabilities and these renovation funds will allow us to expand and improve our current space, increase our visibility within the community and provide our trainees with additional hands on experience within our program. These funds will also allow us to update our meeting rooms, and continue to keep us connected to the community by providing space for private and corporate functions.”

Cheryl Miller, Manager, Lunchbox Café Training Program, Community Living North Halton

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca

Christine Bujold

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

416-454-1782

christine.bujold@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

sofia.sousa-Dias@ontario.ca

Stephanie Bright

Public Relations Specialist

Conservation Halton

905-208-0030

sbright@hrca.on.ca