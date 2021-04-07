Canada – MP Beech to Make a Forestry-Related Announcement

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make a forestry-related announcement.

OTTAWA — Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make a forestry-related announcement.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 7, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. (PDT)

Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform. Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

If phoning in, please confirm your phone number, name and outlet with Media Relations so we can unmute your line during the question and answer period.

Ian Cameron

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Natural Resources

613-447-3488

ian.cameron@canada.ca