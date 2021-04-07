Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Sean Devine, President of the Trend Arlington Community Association.
Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
Zoom event: The Media are asked to register via email (president@trendarlington.ca) to receive a participation link.
For more information, please contact:
Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-941-0660
chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca
Christine Bujold
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure
416-454-1782
christine.bujold@ontario.ca
Sofia Sousa-Dias
Communications Branch
Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure
437-991-3391
sofia.sousa-dias@ontario.ca
Sean Devine
President
Trend Arlington Community Association
613-693-1581
president@trendarlington.ca
Media Relations
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada