Canada – Media Advisory – Ottawa, Ontario

Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Sean Devine, President of the Trend Arlington Community Association.

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Zoom event: The Media are asked to register via email (president@trendarlington.ca) to receive a participation link.

For more information, please contact:

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca

Christine Bujold

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

416-454-1782

christine.bujold@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

sofia.sousa-dias@ontario.ca

Sean Devine

President

Trend Arlington Community Association

613-693-1581

president@trendarlington.ca

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada