Canada – Media Registration Opens for Budget 2021

Registration for the Budget 2021 embargoed reading, technical briefing, and press conference for media has now opened.

April 6, 2021

The Budget 2021 virtual embargoed reading, technical briefing, and press conference is available to Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery members and working journalists recommended by the bureau chief of their Ottawa bureau. Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, an in-person reading and technical briefing will not be possible.

The registration form and embargo agreements will be sent to Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery members today.

Because full registration is a multi-step process, the deadline for bureau chiefs to return the initial registration form is April 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, will present Budget 2021 in the House of Commons on April 19, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET at which time the Budget 2021 documents will be available online.