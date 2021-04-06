What is pilot Plant manufacturing in India ?

Umasons is one of the best Pilot Plant manufacturers in India. We are delivering the Oil & Fats sector by manufacturing and supplying customized, highly energy efficient, Innovative, Turnkey Projects ,plant and equipment’s for Oil extraction, pretreatment & refining, modification of oil & fat, value added specialty products, oleo chemicals or waste products recoveries, Bio Diesel & Filters.

Umasons recognizes the fact that R&D is an integral part of any manufacturing company who wish to launch a new product in the market. For the said purpose, Pilot Plants are required for ascertaining the desired product parameters, taste, composition, look & feel etc. before going for mass production.

It is one of the top Pilot Plant suppliers in India and abroad providing Pilot plant for the following:

Vegetable oil Reﬁnery Fractionation Hydrogenation Bio Diesel

Apart from the aforementioned Pilot Plants if any other Pilot Plant is desired with respect to Vegetable Oil Reﬁning & Oleo Chemicals, It will consider the same & shall extend all cooperation. Pilot Plant manufacturing is the process for devices that will be tested in clinical trials or pilot markets before transitioning to full-scale production.

By performing early-stage pilot manufacturing builds, Umasons investigates the customer’s design and processes to improve before the changes and improvements may become too cumbersome and costly. Umasons’s fully stocked dedicated pilot manufacturing line allows them to try several different strategies, ensuring it deploys the best possible process before customers commit to major capital equipment expenditures.

About Us

M/S. UMASONS STEELFAB PVT. LTD. is a Maharashtra based ISO 9001:2008 certified company. We are engaged in Manufacturing and Supplying a comprehensive range of Industrial Products. The range we offer includes-Stainless Steel Products, Bulk Storage Tanks, Charging Vessels, Mixing Vessels, High-Pressure Reactors, Mobile Hand Wash Sinks, Skid Mounted Systems and PTFE Coated Products.

Being committed to providing technological excellence, high performance, efficient designs, and complete trust in dealings, we are serving the Process and Pharmaceutical Industry for more than 25 years. The company is part of ‘Nirlep Group’ known for Nonstick Coated kitchenware, Aluminum Rolling Mill, Bajaj Ancillaries Units and Electroplating Unit, etc.

Connect Us

A-15, Industrial Estate,

Near Railway station,

MIDC, Aurangabad,

Maharashtra 431005

09325212661 |

Email – response@umasonsteelfab.com

Website – https://www.umasonssteelfab.net/