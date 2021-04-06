Mark Spain Real Estate Earns Spot on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies List

Mark Spain Real Estate, formed in 2016, was just named for a fourth consecutive year to Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies list. Based on Atlanta gross residential sales volume for 2020, Mark Spain Real Estate earned the No. 19 on the list.

Compiled annually by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the Top 25 list was published in late March in its Home Quarterly Top Producers special issue. Mark Spain Real Estate finished the year with just over $1.4 billion in sales and 5,647 units closed. It achieved a 46.5% increase in annual sales volume for 2020.

Mark Spain Real Estate has five metro Atlanta locations, as well as offices in Athens, Ga., Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville and has just expanded to Tampa and Orlando.

“This Top 25 ranking in the competitive metro Atlanta real estate market is a testimony to our amazing agent team, who were busier than ever despite a pandemic,” stated Chairman, CEO and Atlanta native Mark Spain. “Every day, our agents work tirelessly to deliver an unparalleled client experience. It’s part of our core philosophy, to focus on people over transactions.”

Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies rankings were compiled with 2020 verified gross residential sales volume in the 20-county metro Atlanta region. Mark Spain Real Estate, although one of the smallest brokerages on the list in terms of total agents—ending 2020 with 253 sales associates—achieved the No. 19 spot. It averaged 21 closings per business day in 2020.

Mark Spain Real Estate was also just honored as one of the top 50 independent residential real estate firms in the country for annual closed transactions (published rankings in March by Real Trends, the top 500 brokerage firms in the United States).

“Our Guaranteed Offer program differentiates us from other real estate firms,” explained President John Makarewicz. “It allows home sellers a stress-free, hassle-free way to sell their homes in as quickly as 21 days, without showings or open houses. Our program experienced a 28% growth in closings in 2020 and continues to be a popular option in 2021.”

Mark Spain Real Estate is based in Alpharetta, just minutes off Georgia 400, at 12600 Deerfield Parkway, #450, and has four other locations strategically spaced out around the Atlanta perimeter to serve the entire 20-county metro Atlanta.

To learn more about Mark Spain Real Estate or its Guaranteed Offer program, visit MarkSpain.com, call 855-299-SOLD or follow the firm on Facebook or Twitter.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other firm in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S. honor the last three consecutive years by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends for annual sales production and is a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient, an annual list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design was named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends in 2019 and 2020. MarkSpain.com also earned recognition as a Top 10 Overall Website in 2019 and 2020. The company was honored in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 as one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, as one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate made its fourth appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2021 and debuted in 2020 on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As a company leader with cutting edge ideas like its Guaranteed Offer program and innovative and award-winning website, Mark Spain was honored in February as a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker. Compiled by RISMedia, a leading residential real estate industry information provider, the Newsmakers list includes nearly 300 industry professionals and Spain was named one of the Trailblazers/Agents of Change. He was also recognized as one of the PropTech 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate. The firm had a record sales year again in 2020, with more than $1.4 billion in gross sales volume, a 46.5% increase year-over-year. In line with its core value of leading with a servant’s heart, Mark Spain Real Estate’s 2020 partnerships with charitable causes in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh resulted in nearly a half million dollars raised for charity.