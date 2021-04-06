Gong Cha Continues To Hit New York By Storm With New Stores

New York, USA – Gong Cha, the leading bubble tea chain in the United States and the world, continues its wide franchise expansion by opening up new stores in New York amidst the unforgettable pandemic traumatizing the current environment.

The new stores are coming up soon at Smith Haven Mall, NY, and in the East Village.

“We are thrilled by the growing demand for Gong Cha’s bubble tea, proving our product’s quality and satisfaction derivation from esteemed customers.”

“In 2020 only, we opened 2230 new franchises across the world, as well as 36 different locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”

Gong Cha now has its presence registered in 19 countries, with over 1,400 locations.

Based on this current growth, Gong Cha will continue its expansive growth in 2021.

“We officially announce the opening of two new stores in New York. We’re excited to witness the result of our hard work and dedication paid off in the long run. New York residents need more stores and we’re happy to build more. And more.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong Cha in a tweet.



“Our financial investment, expertise investment – Everything paid off. We know that New york residents will be excited about this development.”

The store packs incredible designs and architecture with an outstandingly appealing aesthetic. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this store is a must-see for bubble tea loves in New York and the neighborhood.

There’s a portably spacious joint where customers can hang around to drink their favorite tea.

The interior is designed with several charging points where customers can charge their devices. “We designed all our stores to deliver a comfortable user experience.”

Customers can order their favorite bubble tea combo, including the milk tea, fresh taro series, with options for customization according to taste, sugar, and ice content.

“Once again, The location of the two new Gong Cha stores opening up are: East Village, NYC: 27 St. Marks Place, New York, New York, and Smith Haven Mall, NY: 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, NY 11755, respectively. We hope to see you there.” She concluded.



About

Gong Cha is a reputable beverage brand that serves bubble tea to its esteemed customers from all walks of life.

Founded in 2006, the company is popular for its reputation of serving premium quality tea. With headquarters located in New York, Gong Cha has added over 19 franchises to its name in over 1300 locations.

The goal of the company is to serve freshly brewed beverages including fruit toppings, and other creative combos. Gong Cha is popular for serving healthy drinks refreshed every four hours. The bubble tea infused with tapioca pearl is the brand’s leading product.

Contact



For more information, inquiries, or requests, reach out to Gong Cha via any of the following media;



Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong Cha Tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753