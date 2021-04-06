Adventure Returns in Jenny Montgomery’s Much-Anticipated Sequel to Salty

Cohasset, Mass. – Fan favorite seagull-turned-fisherman Salty is back with a new adventure in Salty’s Rescue! The beloved character returns in Jenny Montgomery’s sequel to Salty with a familiar and important message: friends look out for one another.

In Montgomery’s new book, Salty and his best fisherman friend are passing the day as they usually do – at sea. But a sudden storm arises and a faulty lighthouse threatens to leave them in the dark. Ever the hero, Salty uses quick thinking and the help of a new land-bound friend to save the day.

The heartwarming tale is illustrated by Samela St. Pierre, who has worked on a wide array of projects, from picture and coloring books to murals and sculptures.

“What it means to be a true friend in good times and bad is an important life lesson and one Salty embodies well,” said Montgomery. “I hope families embrace this book’s message and that it inspires young readers to always be a good friend.”

The read-aloud book, set in Montgomery’s hometown of Cohasset, Massachusetts, is intended for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Salty’s Rescue can be purchased through SDP Publishing and at all major bookstores, including online retailers Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The author can also be followed on Facebook.

About the Author

Jenny Montgomery has loved reading, writing, and everything to do with the ocean since she can remember. With her Salty series, she has combined all three of these loves. She grew up the daughter of a lobsterman and was greatly influenced by her childhood in the seaside town of Cohasset, Massachusetts. She lives with her wonderful husband, Tyler, and their two great kids Ella and Charlie.

http://www.sdppublishing.com