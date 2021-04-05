Boca Raton, FL Author Writes Children’s Fiction Book

Freddie the Fruit Fly, a new book by Zane Stuart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

About the Book



Freddie the Fruit Fly is about a happy, adventurous fruit fly with an open heart and a positive attitude that helps him find his way in the world. As he travels to new places and learns new things, Freddie makes friends at every turn.

About the Author



Zane Stuart is a lifelong wordsmith who seeks to entertain and spread joy through his writing. He values a great sense of humor, and he believes that kindness is wisdom in action.

Freddie the Fruit Fly is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7123-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.