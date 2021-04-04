Vice President’s message on the eve of Easter

Following is the full text of the Vice President’s message on the eve of Easter-

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Easter which marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

Revered as the savior of mankind, Jesus Christ illuminated a path of salvation for humanity through love, peace, compassion and forgiveness.

Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives.”

Following is the Hindi version of the message-

“भगवान ईसा मसीह के पुनरूज्जीवन दिवस के प्रतीक, ‘ईस्टर’ के पावन अवसर पर मैं अपने सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।

मानवता के उद्धारक के रूप में परम पूजनीय ईसा मसीह ने प्रेम, शांति करूणा और क्षमा के माध्यम से मानवता की मुक्ति के पथ को आलोकित किया।

आइए, हम सभी मनुष्यों के प्रति दयालु बनकर ‘ईस्टर’ के पर्व को मनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि यह त्यौहार हमारे जीवन में स्वास्थ्य, शांति और समरसता लेकर आए।”

