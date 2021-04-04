Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to police personnel martyred in the encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh on 3rd April

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to the police personnel martyred in the encounter with Naxalites that took place in Chhattisgarh on 3rd April. Shri Amit Shah said that I want to assure the martyrs’ families and the country that the sacrifices the police personnel have made for the country will not go in vain.

Shri Amit Shah said that our fight against Naxalites will continue with strength, perseverance and intensity and we will take it to the end.

The Union Home Minister said that as far as the casualties are concerned, I do not want to say anything yet because the search operation is going on.

Shri Amit Shah took stock of the situation and held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau and Central Armed Police Forces.

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं। मैं उनके परिवार व देश को विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि जवानों ने देश के लिए जो अपना बलिदान दिया है वो व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा। नक्सलियों के खिलाफ हमारी लड़ाई और मजबूत होगी व हम इसे परिणाम तक ले जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/15rAFAS5uU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2021

