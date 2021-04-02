Select Page

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accords approval to upgradation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of several projects, across the country

Apr 2, 2021 | Business

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction ofa number of projects, across the country. The approved projects for different regions and states are as listed below—

Maharashtra: –

  1. Rehabilitation and upgradation of Jalgaon-Bhadraon-Chalisgaon-Nandgaon-Manmad Road on NH 753 J to two lane/four lane has been approved with a budget 252 Crore.
  2. Upgradation of section of Guhaar-Chiplun Road on NH 166 E has been approved with a budget of Rs.171 Crore has been approved.
  3. Upgradation of NH 353C from 262 km to 321 km and construction of 16 minor and major bridges in Gadchiroli district has been approved with a budget of Rs.282 Crore.
  4. Rehabilitation and upgradation of two lanes from Watur to Charthana section of NH 752 I has been approved with a budget of Rs.228 Crore.
  5. Upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia on NH 753 to two lane has been approved with a budget of Rs.282 Crore.
  6. Upgradation of section of Tarere – Gaganbawda – Kolhapur on NH 166 G has been approved with a budget of Rs.167 Crore.
  7. Upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia state highway including construction length of 28.2 km on NH 753 has been approved with a budget of Rs.288.13 Crore.
  8. Construction of flyover at Nagpur RTO Chowk to Nagpur University Campus and 4 lane flyover at Wadi/MIDC Junction on NH 53 has been approved with a budget of Rs. 478.83 Crore.
  9. Construction of bridge across Manjra river near Yesgi village in Nanded district on NH 63 has been approved with a budget of Rs.188.69 Crore.
  10. Upgradation of section of Amgaon-Gondia on NH 543 has been approved with a budget of Rs.239.24 Crore.
  11. Upgradation and rehabilitation of section of NH 361F from Parli to Gangakhed has been approved with a budget of Rs.224.44 Crore.

Rajasthan: –

  1. Land acquisition for the work of rehabilitation and up-gradation of Ras – Beawar section of NH-158 in the state of Rajasthan has been approved with a budget Rs. 38.282 Crore.

Odisha: –

  1. Construction of Bypass on NH-59 for Berhampur town including 4L ROB on EPC mode in the state of Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs. 196.94 Crore
  2. Construction of Railway Over Bridge at Matiapada on Puri – Konark Road on EPC mode in the state of Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs. 137.61 Crore.
  3. Reconstruction of 5 submersible bridges replacing them with high level bridges of NH-326 (Malkangiri – Motu) in the state of Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs. 154.05 Crore.

Andhra Pradesh: –

  1. Rehabilitation and upgradation of existing road to 2 Lane with paved shoulder configuration of NH-167BG from Duttaluru to Kavali on EPC mode in the state of Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget Rs. 423.68 Crore.
  2. Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-565 from NagarjunaSagar Dam to Davulapally section to 2 Lane with paved shoulder in the state of Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget Rs. 385.97 Crore.

Assam: –

  1. Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder from Sagunbashi forest to starting of Krishnai Bypass section (Package 7) of Bilasipura – Guwahati road (NH-17) in the state of Assam has been approved with a budget 286.72 Crore.
  2. Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Parokhuwa – Dokmoka section (Package – 2) of NH-29 on EPC mode in the state of Assam has been approved with a budget Rs. 335.88 Crore.
  3. Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Tulungia – Jogighopa bridge approach section (Package – 5) of Bilasipura – Guwahati road (NH-17) on EPC mode in the state of Assam has been approved with a budget Rs. 636.42 Crore.

Telangana: –

  1. Stretch between Bapur – Chincholi – Tandur – Kodangal – Mahabubnagar and Gowrelly – Valigonda – Kothagudem has been declared National Highway and included under BharatmalaPariyojana.

Ladakh: –

  1. Work of widening and upgradation to 2 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-301 Kargil – Zanskar road on EPC mode (Pkg – III) in the UT of Ladakh has been approved with a budget Rs. 381.01 Crore.
  2. Work of widening and upgradation to 2 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-301 Kargil – Zanskar road on EPC mode (Pkg – VIII) in the UT of Ladakh has been approved with a budget Rs. 398.37 Crore.

*****

BN / RR

(Release ID: 1709064)
Visitor Counter : 298