Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accords approval to upgradation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of several projects, across the country

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction ofa number of projects, across the country. The approved projects for different regions and states are as listed below—
Maharashtra: –
- Rehabilitation and upgradation of Jalgaon-Bhadraon-Chalisgaon-Nandgaon-Manmad Road on NH 753 J to two lane/four lane has been approved with a budget 252 Crore.
- Upgradation of section of Guhaar-Chiplun Road on NH 166 E has been approved with a budget of Rs.171 Crore has been approved.
- Upgradation of NH 353C from 262 km to 321 km and construction of 16 minor and major bridges in Gadchiroli district has been approved with a budget of Rs.282 Crore.
- Rehabilitation and upgradation of two lanes from Watur to Charthana section of NH 752 I has been approved with a budget of Rs.228 Crore.
- Upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia on NH 753 to two lane has been approved with a budget of Rs.282 Crore.
- Upgradation of section of Tarere – Gaganbawda – Kolhapur on NH 166 G has been approved with a budget of Rs.167 Crore.
- Upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia state highway including construction length of 28.2 km on NH 753 has been approved with a budget of Rs.288.13 Crore.
- Construction of flyover at Nagpur RTO Chowk to Nagpur University Campus and 4 lane flyover at Wadi/MIDC Junction on NH 53 has been approved with a budget of Rs. 478.83 Crore.
- Construction of bridge across Manjra river near Yesgi village in Nanded district on NH 63 has been approved with a budget of Rs.188.69 Crore.
- Upgradation of section of Amgaon-Gondia on NH 543 has been approved with a budget of Rs.239.24 Crore.
- Upgradation and rehabilitation of section of NH 361F from Parli to Gangakhed has been approved with a budget of Rs.224.44 Crore.
Rajasthan: –
- Land acquisition for the work of rehabilitation and up-gradation of Ras – Beawar section of NH-158 in the state of Rajasthan has been approved with a budget Rs. 38.282 Crore.
Odisha: –
- Construction of Bypass on NH-59 for Berhampur town including 4L ROB on EPC mode in the state of Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs. 196.94 Crore
- Construction of Railway Over Bridge at Matiapada on Puri – Konark Road on EPC mode in the state of Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs. 137.61 Crore.
- Reconstruction of 5 submersible bridges replacing them with high level bridges of NH-326 (Malkangiri – Motu) in the state of Odisha has been approved with a budget Rs. 154.05 Crore.
Andhra Pradesh: –
- Rehabilitation and upgradation of existing road to 2 Lane with paved shoulder configuration of NH-167BG from Duttaluru to Kavali on EPC mode in the state of Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget Rs. 423.68 Crore.
- Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-565 from NagarjunaSagar Dam to Davulapally section to 2 Lane with paved shoulder in the state of Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget Rs. 385.97 Crore.
Assam: –
- Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder from Sagunbashi forest to starting of Krishnai Bypass section (Package 7) of Bilasipura – Guwahati road (NH-17) in the state of Assam has been approved with a budget 286.72 Crore.
- Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Parokhuwa – Dokmoka section (Package – 2) of NH-29 on EPC mode in the state of Assam has been approved with a budget Rs. 335.88 Crore.
- Work of widening/improvement to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of Tulungia – Jogighopa bridge approach section (Package – 5) of Bilasipura – Guwahati road (NH-17) on EPC mode in the state of Assam has been approved with a budget Rs. 636.42 Crore.
Telangana: –
- Stretch between Bapur – Chincholi – Tandur – Kodangal – Mahabubnagar and Gowrelly – Valigonda – Kothagudem has been declared National Highway and included under BharatmalaPariyojana.
Ladakh: –
- Work of widening and upgradation to 2 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-301 Kargil – Zanskar road on EPC mode (Pkg – III) in the UT of Ladakh has been approved with a budget Rs. 381.01 Crore.
- Work of widening and upgradation to 2 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-301 Kargil – Zanskar road on EPC mode (Pkg – VIII) in the UT of Ladakh has been approved with a budget Rs. 398.37 Crore.
*****
BN / RR
(Release ID: 1709064)
Visitor Counter : 298