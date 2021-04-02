Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accords approval to upgradation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of several projects, across the country

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction ofa number of projects, across the country. The approved projects for different regions and states are as listed below—

Maharashtra: –

Rehabilitation and upgradation of Jalgaon-Bhadraon-Chalisgaon-Nandgaon-Manmad Road on NH 753 J to two lane/four lane has been approved with a budget 252 Crore.

Upgradation of section of Guhaar-Chiplun Road on NH 166 E has been approved with a budget of Rs.171 Crore has been approved.

Upgradation of NH 353C from 262 km to 321 km and construction of 16 minor and major bridges in Gadchiroli district has been approved with a budget of Rs.282 Crore.

Rehabilitation and upgradation of two lanes from Watur to Charthana section of NH 752 I has been approved with a budget of Rs.228 Crore.

Upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia on NH 753 to two lane has been approved with a budget of Rs.282 Crore.

Upgradation of section of Tarere – Gaganbawda – Kolhapur on NH 166 G has been approved with a budget of Rs.167 Crore.

Upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia state highway including construction length of 28.2 km on NH 753 has been approved with a budget of Rs.288.13 Crore.

Construction of flyover at Nagpur RTO Chowk to Nagpur University Campus and 4 lane flyover at Wadi/MIDC Junction on NH 53 has been approved with a budget of Rs. 478.83 Crore.

Construction of bridge across Manjra river near Yesgi village in Nanded district on NH 63 has been approved with a budget of Rs.188.69 Crore.

Upgradation of section of Amgaon-Gondia on NH 543 has been approved with a budget of Rs.239.24 Crore.