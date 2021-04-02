ADMIRAL KARAMBIR SINGH, CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF VISITS DEFENCE SERVICES STAFF COLLEGE, WELLINGTON

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington from 31 Mar – 01 Apr 21. The CNS delivered a lecture on ‘Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific’ to the officers undergoing the 76th Staff Course at DSSC. Highlighting the increasing geo-strategic focus on Indo-Pacific, CNS emphasised India’s approach to inclusive littoral engagements.

The Admiral was given an update on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new trends with specific reference to jointmanship amongst the three services. Later he visited the College area and was briefed on the changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a Centre of Excellence for Professional Military Education.

