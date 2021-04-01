Hong Kong – SED meets with education sector on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (with photos)

SED meets with education sector on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Education, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (April 1) hosted two briefing sessions to brief and exchange views with members of the education sector on the amended Annex I to the Basic Law on Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Annex II to the Basic Law on Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Its Voting Procedures passed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.



Participants included representatives from school councils and principals’ associations in relation to kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools as well as other education organisations. Also present were the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms Michelle Li, and the Under Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin.



Mr Yeung said that improving the electoral system of the HKSAR could establish a political structure that upholds the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong”, ensuring the steadfast and successful implementation of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy as well as maintaining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and its sustainable development.



He expressed his belief that after improving the system, the executive authorities and the legislature would work smoothly together to expedite people-oriented policies and measures, including providing schools, teachers and students with a more stable learning and teaching environment and solving the problems faced by the education sector.



Mr Yeung will continue to meet with other members of the education sector, including stakeholders from government advisory bodies on education, school sponsoring bodies and the post-secondary education sector, enabling them to have a better understanding of the matter and render their support to related work.

