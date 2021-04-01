Hong Kong – SHA holds briefing session with Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China on improvements to electoral system of Hong Kong

SHA holds briefing session with Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China on improvements to electoral system of Hong Kong (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, today (April 1) visited the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) and met with the officers of the SF&OC to explain the improvements to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)’s electoral system, enabling the officers to have a better understanding of the matter and the related work.



Mr Tsui stressed that the improvements to the electoral system of the HKSAR will not only safeguard the constitutional order as set out by the Constitution and the Basic Law, but also enhance the governance efficacy of the HKSAR. As such, the “one country, two systems” principle will continue to be implemented steadfastly. The long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong will also be maintained.



The Home Affairs Bureau will fully engage in the relevant work and provide explanations to various sectors on the importance, necessity and legality of improving the HKSAR’s electoral system in order to gain their staunch support.

