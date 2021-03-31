Betcris Prepares to Welcome the New MLB Season and a New Season of Sports Wagers

Last years MLB season was affected by COVID-19, just like all leagues. However, with Opening Day rapidly approaching, Betcris, the official sponsor of the MLB in Latin America, is ready to hit a home run. It is adding a number of new and exciting elements to its platform, while bringing back some of the same ones that have been popular in previous years. As an official sponsor of MLB in Latin America, Betcris prides itself in what it offers the region.

Despite the unusual 2020 MLB season, Betcris still saw considerable sports wager activity across the region. Compared to the total volume of the 2019 season, the 2020 season produced an increase in average monthly volume. This was emphasized by an even better response during the playoffs and the World Series, which saw Betcris increase its volume by almost 90% compared to the previous season.

Just like last season, Betcris will be offering the benefit of live streaming of each game in the 2021 MLB season. It has also enhanced its attractive and easy-to-use platform, through which users can watch all the games and place live bets at the same time in a matter of just a few clicks.

One of the categories of bets that cant be missed for the start of the season is future bets. Among the options, as has previously been included, are options to choose which teams are going to win the American League and the National League. Bettors also have the opportunity to bet on who will win the World Series.

Currently, the defending champion LA Dodgers are the favorites to repeat a World Series title, with a +300 moneyline. They are followed by the NY Yankees, at +525, and the San Diego Padres at +685. Other candidates are slightly further back, such as the Chicago White Sox, the NY Mets and the Atlanta Braves. They rank next in the lineup of teams with the best odds of winning the title.

Another type of future bets is the percentage of games won in the season for each team, MVP favorite of the season, the player with more home runs in the season, the favorite to win the Cy Award Young, Manager of the Year and even which manager will be fired first. There are also several types of bets Betcris is going to be offering regularly. For every game during the season, there are score totals for the first five innings, total runs per team, the team who will score first, total hits, runs and errors, total strikeouts or strikeouts of pitchers and many more. These are in addition to the usual moneyline to win the game and, of course, all the live betting options, which are adjusted as each game progresses.

Randall Aguilar, Betcris Head of Sponsorships, asserts, We are very pleased and excited to be able to work hand in hand with the leagues on the planet, and MLB is definitely one of them. The news of the sponsorship had an incredible acceptance in the market of Latin American betting since we made the announcement last year, and we had a very pleasant experience in 2020 despite the difficulties who presented the season because of the pandemic. By 2021 we know that were going to get better results yet, as our alliance every is increasingly consolidated and we are becoming more comfortable with this responsibility to be the face of the major leagues.

