Rey Neufeld Thoughtfully Demonstrates Realistic Views and Lessons From Skeptical Biblical Characters to Establish Healthy Christian Faith

Skeptical bravely tackles biblical skepticism through examining the Bible stories whose unbelief of characters resonate with the healthy skepticism of modern people, both believers and non-believers of the Bible.

As an example, the book Skeptical explores what could be considered typical skepticism of two Biblical characters  one a wife and the other a neighbor  who were tied to two of the venerated founders of the Judeo-Christian religion – of Abraham, who was considered as the father of faith in the Judeo-Christian religion, and of Jesus Christ, who was the Messiah, Savior, and Son of God in the Christian religion.

These characters were Abrahams wife, Sarah, about her moment of doubt upon conceiving a child at a ripe old age of ninety. The other is an assumed neighbor of Jesus in his early years. Jesus neighbor is suspicious about his identity, his ways, and his miracles though she agrees with his views against the infamous Pharisees of their time. Other skeptical Biblical characters were also studied such as Potiphars wifes covetousness for Joseph, and the prophet Elishas indifference to see a general who traveled from a foreign country on just the word of a slave girl. The discourse becomes ironically healthy in maintaining open-mindedness and faith for the Word of God in the Bible.

Rey Neufeld stresses that, just like modern people and other Christian believers, these old Biblical characters had never experienced anything like this [miracle] before, and why should they believe that this guy (and his commandments or recommended practices of faith) was any different than any other?

Written by a person who was once a skeptic, Skeptical might just make the skeptics believe in miracles and unseen manifestations of Gods power and might. This book is a great read for those who are looking for an enlightening Christian book for daily meditation and cell group discussions and fellowships. This book is also a recommended supplementary material to Bible readings and can be a thoughtful gift to give for loved ones and friends, especially the skeptical ones.

Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Skeptical-Rey-Neufeld/dp/B0858S867L/) and other online book retailers.

Skeptical

Written by: Rey Neufeld

Publisher: Independently Published

Published Date: February 28, 2020

Paperback Price: $14.99

Kindle Price: $0.00 (Kindle Unlimited)

About the Author

Rey Neufeld holds a Master of Divinity degree. He makes the Bible passages come to life and helps readers to see the true meaning of Gods lessons. With his story-telling prose, Rey reveals insights to those lessons, while making the people involved (in the Bible) lifelike and allowing the readers to understand their questioning of Gods Word.