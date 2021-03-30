Lapeer, MI Author Publishes Children’s Book

Life and Times in Bunny Run: School, a new book by Rick L. Cooper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Sometime in the course of early human history, it was decided that all parents had to tell the next generation what a hard and unusual childhood they had. This was practiced worldwide and was handed down across all known civilizations. Most of these stories were considered to be myths. Some of the stories were noted and documented as legends, which had been handed down from generation to generation. These stories sometimes consisted of things that may have some benefit to the next generation or stories that were too unbelievable to believe, like the ones Rick Cooper’s father used to tell him and his brothers.

These are a few of those many stories.

About the Author



Rick L. Cooper grew up in Bunny Run, a small community between Lake Orion and Oxford, MI, with only a small party store and stone gates as an entrance. He raised three children, two boys and a girl.

Rick went to Eastern Michigan State University, and he also designed and produced the boardgame “Trucking U.S.A,” coached football in middle school, and coached a men’s soccer team.

Life and Times in Bunny Run: School is a 42-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7061-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.