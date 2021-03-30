Ontario, Canada Author Publishes Supernatural Suspense Novel

The Comatose Diaries, a new book by Sean O’Neil, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Jennifer Tinsdale, a down on her luck writer, finally gives up her ambition of writing fame and takes on a job doing menial tasks on a wealthy man’s estate, a man who had fallen into a coma years ago. She does so to make ends meet but while there, she stumbles upon a series of manuscripts, brilliant works that were never published.

As it turns out, the man was once a famous journalist and budding writer but fell into illness following a several-year absence in Eastern Europe. The truth is something horrible transpired in his life, something Jennifer finds out about in a very personal way.

In a moment of weakness, she decides to publish one of the manuscripts under a pen name and finds a surprising following and more attention than she wants. She is suddenly haunted by a strange character who is seeking revenge and wants something far beyond monetary compensation.

It’s a story of life’s opportunities, decisions and repercussions-and the supernatural.

About the Author



Sean O’Neil is an MBA and former CEO. He has spent the last twenty journeying the world and finding human stories that spark his own. He has worked and lived on four contents, and his writing primarily specializes in thrillers in two genres. The first is romantic thrillers, with books such as Brian’s Stolen Dream and Parminder’s Legacy. His second genre is suspense and horror thrillers, such as The Comatose Diaries and Grindhouse Canada. These are written in the old school style, heavy on the story build and the suspense along the lines of the great 1970s legends such as The Exorcist and The Omen.

The Comatose Diaries is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3119-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.