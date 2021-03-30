Get-Locals.com is Pleased to Announce New Tours In St Petersburg Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, March 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Get-Locals.com Is a new tour platform offering local activities in cities through out Eastern Europe from popular walking tours to biking tours and many other activities for adults and youngsters. The company is fairlynew to tourism though the Co founders Steafan Hendrick and his wife Irina have many years experience in Internet startups, search marketing and offering consumers an outstanding service. Started in 2019 the company has been gearing itself up for the end of the Covid 19 Pandemic and waiting for the borders to open for International tourism.

“With Russia increasingly opening up its borders to International tourists and with the relaxing of visa requirements Russia is expecting tourism to grow threefold over the coming years and we see this as an opportunity for huge growth in St Petersburg , for this reason we are expanding our range of tours in St Petersburg to cover a whole range of activities”

“Our tours in St Petersburg will include bike tours of St Petersburg, walking tours of St Petersburg, guided tours of St Petersburg to name just a few,” says Stefan Hendrick CEO of Get-Locals.com

So what sets Get-locals.com out from the crowd ? “Get-locals.com does not just offer tours of St Petersburg it offers a chance to experience St Petersburg as a “local” with a local,” says Stefan Hendrick.

Get-Locals.com know how important it is to build consumer trust and reputation, all guides are fully licensed with the local authority and are real locals, your not just going to get a guided walking tour in St Petersburg your going to get the chance to interact with a real local who has lived in St Petersburg most of their life. Get-Locals.com will give you the ultimate “Get local” experience.

Learn more about Get-Locals.com or StPetersburgadventures.com by visiting the site to see a whole range guided tours in St Petersburg Russia. We are a new start up tour company offering not just tours throughout Eastern Europe but “like a local” Experiences with a local. For a full overview of all our tours in St Petersburg Russia please visit our site.