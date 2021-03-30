The Difference Between Isopropyl Alcohol 99% and Isopropyl Alcohol 70%: Which One to Choose?

NEW YORK, NY, March 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The main difference between the two solvents may be the concentration, however, that is true only to some extent. The two solvents have completely different applications and environments in which they could be effectively utilized. There is much more to it than simply a different concentration of two.

The solvents are alcohol-based, they are manufactured for industrial and home usages, and they both effectively eliminate the bacteria. Both of which can be purchased from our website TaigaFreshness. There are certainly similarities between the two fluids but there are key differences that make them both unique, compared to each other.

Isopropyl Alcohol 70%:



A unique solvent as a concentration of it speaks for itself. Not only there is much less isopropanol within the solvent, which means that the solvent is much less flammable but also it is concentrated for long-term disinfection purposes.

The concentration of 70% makes it less flammable compared to the concentration of 99%, the solvent reduces the risks of toxic fumes and combustions. Regardless of less concentration, the solvent is still highly dryable, as it dries within seconds of application.

The solvent is highly dryable but at the same time, it takes much more time for a solvent to eliminate harmful bacteria on the various surfaces It may take about 5-10 minutes for Isopropyl Alcohol 70% to fully eliminate the harmful microorganisms. However, this characteristic does not make a solvent less effective.

Moreover, because the solvent has a higher application time it is considered much more effective at eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses. Isopropyl Alcohol 99% takes much less time to be fully applied; however, the less concentrated alcohols had better eliminate most of the bacteria and viruses.

The Isopropyl Alcohol 70% is highly recommended by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as it is highly effective in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19; it is widely considered a better chemical than the Isopropyl Alcohol 99% in prevention of COVID19 spreading within the office facilities or homes.

The Isopropyl Alcohol 70% is widely used in medical and laboratory fields, as it easily removes all of the bacteria found on the surfaces and removes dirt and dust. In addition, the solvent can be used as an antiseptic in case of small wounds or scrapes. The solvent evaporates with no residues on the surfaces it is being applied to.

It effectively sanitizes any type of equipment and frequently touched areas, making it a perfect solvent for walk-in centers, hospitals, dentist offices, laboratories, and emergency rooms. It is also used in professional cleaning services, as it easily removes any type of dirt or dust found on the hardly reachable surfaces.

The isopropyl Alcohol 70% concentrated is a perfect solution for deep disinfection of the facility, it may take a longer time for full application but it gives significantly effective results. It is perfect for both home and industrial usage. However, it is not always a perfect solution for fast application; the solution is perfect if you want to disinfect a facility or a surface within a long period.

Isopropyl Alcohol 99%:



The concentration of this solvent is much higher, as it contains around 99% percent of alcohol. Which makes this solvent perfect for fast application and sanitizing of various surfaces.

While the solution is much more flammable, it has a higher concentration, which allows the solvent to be applied much faster than the Isopropyl Alcohol 70%. It is the perfect solvent to sanitize and clean on the go. It is beneficial to household usage and commercial applications.

The fluid is often used to sanitize and clean dust out of various machinery and electronic parts. Its concentration causes no harm to liquid-sensitive parts of the electronics. Isopropyl Alcohol 99% is a perfect solution for your cellular or electronic devices, as many harmful microorganisms are located on frequently used keyboards or touchable screens. A mobile-friendly solution does not harm the internals of your devices and ensures your safety.

Most wide usage of Isopropyl Alcohol 99% involves the nail industry. Isopropyl Alcohol 99% is used heavily in the nail industry for cleaning the surface of the client’s nails and producing maximum nail shine.

Isopropyl Alcohol 99% has a variety of uses as it is used by doctors, lab technicians, and even travelers. This solution is perfect for commercial, industrial, and personal usage. Isopropyl Alcohol 99% is unquestionably a solution that will improve all aspects of your hygienic life. Thus, there are innumerable places where this disinfectant can be applied, with its instant effectiveness; it ensures your everyday safety.

Similarities:



Both of the solvents are perfect for disinfection and sanitizing purposes. Both solvents can be used for home and industrial uses. The solvents do contain alcohol that helps them eliminate various harmful particles within seconds of application. The solvents are perfect for cleaning dust and dirt.

The solvents can be equally used for medical and laboratory purposes and as both effectively eliminate harmful COVID19, particles within the surfaces they are being applied to.

Differences:



The difference between the two solvents lies within the concentration. While the concentration of 99% is perfect for quick and easy disinfection purposes on the go. The concentration of 70% is much more efficient when it is given more time for application, it is highly more effective at fully eliminating harmful bacteria than the concentration of 99%, and thus it stays much longer on the surfaces.

Besides, the application of these solvents differs, 70% concentration is often used for overnight sanitizing purposes, while 99% is used during the day, for quick sanitizing.

The concentration of the solvents makes them differently flammable, 99% tends to be much more flammable, while 70% is less, due to the less alcohol concentration with the solvent.

Which One To Choose:



If you are looking for a solvent that will quickly and effectively eliminate the harmful bacteria on the surfaces, you are applying it to, the Isopropyl Alcohol 99% is a perfect choice. Especially if you are looking for quick results. The solvent is also perfect for many usages, making it ideal for different tasks.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for a solution that will fully eliminate harmful particles and will fully ensure the safety of your facility, the Isopropyl Alcohol 70% is perfect for you. It will successfully eliminate bad bacteria; however, it will take time for the solvent to be fully applied. Many harmful particles including the COVID19 viruses are better eliminated with less concentration of alcohol.

