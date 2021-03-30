Cappasity 3D Digitizing Technology Is Now Available to Kufar Users

It will now be possible to add 3D images to ads on Kufar. All it takes is a smartphone, the 3DShot app, and a few minutes to create an interactive 3D product image.

3D digitizing technology has grown in popularity among the largest marketplaces in the US and Europe over the past year. According to media forecasts, it will remain the top trend for retail in 2021. However, until recently, brands required studio equipment and the expertise of a photographer to create 3D content. With the 3DShot app, all you need to create a high-quality 3D image is a smartphone.

Armed with the new solution, merchants will be able to make the shopping experience more interactive and grab customers attention right from the get-go. Buyers will be able to examine the true quality of each product in 3D and make an informed purchase decision without even leaving home.

Kufar is part of Adevinta. Adevinta operates classifieds in 11 countries and in 2020 agreed to acquire eBay Classifieds Group for USD 9.2 billion. 24.7 million people visit the kufar.by website every month. Kufar is the most popular classified websites in Belarus.

“In 2020, due to the pandemic, there was a tremendous increase in online transactions in Belarus. Still, when ordering online, there is always a risk of receiving an item that looked different on the store’s website. 3D visualization technology will help bridge this gap by replicating the in-store shopping experience. Kufar’s clients will be the first in Belarus to get access to this technology,” says Artem Rabtsevich, CEO of Kufar.

The new technology is available thanks to the 3DShot mobile app. The user simply launches the app, circles the item, and 3DShot will automatically create a 3D image of the item. The resulting content is then saved in your account, and you will be able to display it on Kufar by pasting the embed link into a special field when creating or editing an ad.

“Immersive content brings the online shopping experience closer to real life, which not only boosts sales but also helps customers make an informed choice, saving time for both merchants and buyers. With the 3DShot app, Kufar users will be able to digitize any product in 3D in a few minutes and make the ad more attractive to buyers. All they need is a smartphone,” says Kosta Popov, CEO of Cappasity.

Currently, this 3D digitizing technology is only available to iOS users. In the near future, availability will expand to Android users.

Regular users will be able to test the new technology for free until May 1, 2021.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_4IavJNIr8

About Kufar

The largest classified ad website in Belarus, Kufar is included in the TOP-10 of the most popular websites in the country. Every month, over a million active users surf the website for essential goods, products for children, toys, gadgets, household appliances, cars, and real estate. The Kufar Real Estate category won the Brand of the Year award in the consumer category in 2019 and 2020.

About Cappasity

Cappasity provides comprehensive solutions for the creation and integration of interactive 3D content for various industries. The platform is used in e-commerce, heavy industry, and the arts. The solutions are suitable for digitizing products, creating training modules, online documentation management, and remote project hand-overs. The platform currently serves more than 40 million interactive content views.

3DShot website: https://3dshot.io

Cappasity website: https://www.cappasity.com

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.