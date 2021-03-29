Canada – Minister Ng to promote transatlantic trade and Canadian business expansion at launch of virtual trade mission to France

March 28, 2021 – The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a series of events at the launch of Canada’s virtual trade mission to France.

To start the day, Minister Ng will deliver a keynote address and join Franck Riester, France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, for a fireside discussion. She will then lead a fireside chat with Canadian business leaders. The day will also feature remarks from Isabelle Hudon, Canada’s Ambassador to France.

Canada’s virtual trade mission to France will support Canadian entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their businesses in France. The focus will be on key emerging sectors such as sustainable mobility, hydrogen, responsible goods, sustainable consumption and information technology.

Event: Virtual remarks and fireside discussions at Canada’s virtual trade mission to France

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021

Time:

11:05 am EDT; 5:05 pm CEST (Minister Ng’s remarks)

11:10 am EDT; 5:10 pm CEST (fireside discussion between Minister Ng and Minister Riester)

11:35 am EDT; 5:35 pm CEST (Ambassador Hudon’s remarks)

11:45 am EDT; 5:45 pm CEST (Minister Ng’s fireside discussion with Canadian business leaders)

Notes:

Open coverage via video live stream.

Media representatives are asked to register with Youmy.Han@international.gc.ca and log on no later than 11:00 am EDT; 5:00 pm CEST on Monday, March 29, 2021.