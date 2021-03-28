Quality, Design And Features: Setting MOBI Thermometers Apart From The Competition

It’s easy for consumers to get well-designed, accurate digital health thermometers at smart prices when they choose MOBI’s popular thermometer models, available now from Buy Buy Baby.

Users who want to keep tabs on body temperature in a non-intrusive manner that doesn’t spread germs or disturb resting patients are sure to like the MOBI Non-Contact Infrared Body Thermometer. Getting an accurate reading in just one second is as easy as operating a bottle of spray cleaner. Aiming and pressing the trigger takes temperature using infrared technology. The screen lights up green for normal and red when a reading is too high.

Users point to the size of the screen and the easy-grip handle as primary selling points of this infrared body temperature gun. Because it can sense temperature from up to 2 inches away, it can be used in an office or public setting while maintaining social distancing.

For more sensing options and additional features, consumers can turn to the sleekly designed, easy-to-hold MOBI DualScan Ultra Pulse Ear and Forehead Thermometer. It allows for selecting the convenience and simplicity of a forehead reading or choosing the doctor-recommended ear method. An LED indicator shows when a reading is high.

Additional features of this model include a fingertip pulse checker, a flashlight to make capturing readings in a darkened room easier, a large backlit screen, voice readouts in three languages plus Fahrenheit and Celsius modes. A memory function stores the last 30 readouts.

Both of these accurate, affordable digital health thermometers come with two AAA batteries and feature 90-day warranties. Like all MOBI products, they also come with complete instructions and competent U.S-based support when needed.

“By focusing on beautiful, ergonomic design, high-quality sensors and consumer-requested features, MOBI is soaring to the top of the digital thermometer market at a time when health is top of mind for consumers,” said MOBI’s longtime CEO David Naghi. “Importantly, our relationships with the best family, baby, health and general merchandise retailers mean MOBI’s thermometers, home monitoring cameras and other products are widely available.”

Find MOBI digital thermometers on Buy Buy Baby’s website at buybuybaby.com, which allows returns online and in-store for up to 90 days and offers a Price Match Promise.

MOBI products are also available at a range of other retailers and through getmobi.com.

MOBI is a Los Angeles company that offers monitoring, health and smart technology products to American consumers. Founded in 2003, the company’s ever-evolving stable of well-designed, carefully made products has endeared itself to consumers because of affordable prices and proven quality.

About MOBI Technologies

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals. Our award-winning home health portfolio is ever-growing, and today includes smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, oxygen meters, nursery and room management solutions (smart cameras, door/window sensors, lighting control for wake/sleep/downtime, etc.), and other smart choices for convenience and peace-of-mind. Learn more about how MOBI can support your health management from home with tailored, trusted devices that can be easily added to and managed via a single app as you move through life’s ages and stages. Explore our innovations at www.getmobi.com.