Kim Ann Launches Kickstarter Campaign and Pre-Order For Two New Children’s Books

Indie children’s author Kim Ann has announced that she’s launching two new highly awaited books, both of which are being debuted on Kickstarter. The new books, ‘Ten Little Sandpipers’ and ‘Ninja School Rules’, are both precious stories that will be classics in any library they adorn.

The Kickstarter campaign is helping propel the publication of these fun, imagination-packed stories. Pledgers will be able to receive a number of perks, including signed hardcover editions of the books.

“It has always been my dream to write fun, imaginative, and colorful stories children love,” said Ann. More information can be found at http://www.tenlittlesandpipers.com/ and https://kimann.co/ .

About Kim Ann

Kim Ann is an award-winning, bestselling children’s book author.