Boutique Interiors Agency HC Marketing Appoints Andy Bargery as Business Advisor

Hana Clode, the founder of boutique marketing agency for interior businesses HC Marketing, has appointed Andy Bargery of Agency Squared as an advisor as she seeks to accelerate her agency’s growth in 2021. HC Marketing specialises in digital marketing for premium home and interior companies. It has a team of skilled marketers, an enviable reputation, and a client roster of interior designers, product manufacturers, and design and build firms since starting up in 2018.

Clode’s ambition is to develop HC Marketing into a brand associated with beautiful and impactful marketing for interiors businesses. She needed to strengthen the senior management team to build on her current success and achieve an ambitious long term growth plan. The appointment of agency veteran Andy Bargery brings business management and marketing experience from a career spanning more than 20 years, primarily in agency roles.

Hana Clode, Founder of HC Marketing, said: I have spent over ten years in sales and marketing, five of those in the world of interiors. Our business model has evolved organically around the needs of our customers. Still, as we grow, I felt we needed to ‘get the house in order’ with somebody who knows the business side of running marketing agencies. Andy came highly recommended, and I am looking forward to working together to kickstart the next phase of our company’s growth.

Andy Bargery, Founder of Agency Squared, said: I am delighted to join Hana and the HC Marketing team. Hana has achieved a lot quickly but needed to strengthen the back of house and acquire some assistance with strategy and management to reach her objectives. I’m over the moon to be a part of this exciting agency and to share my expertise as Hana seeks the next phase of growth for her agency.

