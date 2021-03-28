Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing girl in Tsuen Wan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing girl in Tsuen Wan (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (March 27) appealed to the public for information on a girl who went missing in Tsuen Wan.

Yeung Ho-po, aged 14, went missing after she left her residence on Tsuen King Circuit yesterday (March 26) afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.6 metres tall, 63 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved jacket, black and brown checkered skirt, black shoes, black bucket hat and carrying a dark blue backpack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing girl or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176, 9320 5612 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.

