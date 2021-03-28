Hong Kong – COVID-19 Vaccination Programme statistics

COVID-19 Vaccination Programme statistics *****************************************



The COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has been implemented for the 30th day since February 26, 2021.



So far, about 449 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered for members of the public (please see Annex 1). Among them, about 437 200 persons have received their first dose, with about 285 900 persons receiving the Sinovac vaccine and about 151 300 persons receiving the BioNTech vaccine. About 12 000 persons have received their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine.



In the last 24 hours ending at 8pm today (March 27), the following vaccination and booking figures were recorded:



(i) About 7 700 persons received their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, including about 6 300 persons vaccinated at eight Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and about 1 400 persons at private doctors and clinics participating in the programme;



(ii) about 6 300 persons received their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine, including about 6 100 persons vaccinated at the CVCs and about 200 persons at private doctors and clinics;



(iii) the overall percentage of people who have received the Sinovac vaccine at the eight CVCs is about 90 per cent; and



(iv) about 4 100 persons have made online bookings for receiving their first and second doses of the Sinovac vaccine.



In the last 24 hours ending at 0.00am today, there were six cases of ambulance transfers to hospitals. Among them, four persons were discharged. Two persons were admitted for observation (please see Annex 2).



As background information, in the last 24 hours ending at 0.00am today, there were 62 cases of stroke or myocardial infarction that required admission to the Intensive Care Unit, Acute Stroke Unit and Cardiac Care Unit of public hospitals. The state of new cases admitted to the wards concerned is provided as a cross reference to enhance fuller public understanding of cases of the kind recorded on vaccine recipients.

