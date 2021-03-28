Hong Kong – FEHD and Police raid unlicensed barbeque sites at Kau Wa Keng

FEHD and Police raid unlicensed barbeque sites at Kau Wa Keng *************************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) conducted a joint blitz operation with the Police last night (March 26) against barbeque sites involving in operating unlicensed food premises at Kau Wa Keng, Kwai Tsing District. Stringent enforcement actions on the requirements and directions under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) (the Regulation) were also taken.

During the operation, the FEHD arrested two persons and initiated procedures on prosecution for operating unlicensed food premises in two barbeque sites, and seized relevant paraphernalia and 83 kilogrammes of barbeque food. Since January this year, the FEHD has initiated 11 prosecutions (including six arrests) against operators of barbeque sites involving in unlicensed food premises.

In addition, the FEHD also initiated procedures on prosecution against one barbeque site operator at Kau Wa Keng under the Regulation, relating to no more than four persons may be seated together at one table. Besides, the Police also issued Fixed Penalty Notices to 32 barbeque sites customers for violating the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G) on group gathering. A spokesman for the FEHD said, “The department will continue to take stringent enforcement actions against unlicensed food premises. According to the Food Business Regulation (Cap. 132X), anyone operating an unlicensed food business commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for six months. A maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for six months, upon conviction, may also be imposed on catering premises operators for violating the Regulation.”

The spokesman stressed that the FEHD will continue to step up inspections at food business premises across the territory and conduct joint operations with the Police when necessary to ensure that food business operators and members of the public strictly comply with relevant regulations. Stringent enforcement actions will be taken against offenders to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in catering business premises.