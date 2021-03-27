Pushnami and Miva Partner to Help Online Merchants Improve Real-Time Communications



Pushnami, the leader in subscriber messaging and monetization, has joined forces with Miva, Inc., e-commerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years. The integration expands the Miva e-commerce platform with a push notification platform that combines automations for abandoned cart recovery, shipping notifications, product upsell recommendations and welcome notifications, with enterprise-level segmentation, machine learning and personalization features.

Online merchants can leverage the Miva platform and Pushnami to provide memorable, engaging shopping experiences and ensure their customers get real-time updates about the status of their orders. This new integration helps merchants recover potentially lost sales, automatically upsell and cross-sell products and enable the use of time-based flash sales.

“Online shoppers appreciate and respond to relevant and timely communication,” said Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. “Pushnami’s notification and recommendation tools encourage purchase completion and product discovery, helping merchants make the most out of every visit to their online store.”

This new integration makes it easier for sellers to capture online subscribers, keep shoppers moving through the funnel and establish repeat traffic. Merchants can create personalized push notifications to engage shoppers and reduce browse and cart abandonment.

“As we continue our expansion into new e-commerce modules with platforms like Miva, we’re eager to watch more businesses leverage web push notifications as a new revenue-generating marketing channel,” Emerson Smith, Pushnami CEO, said. “Pushnami is committed to becoming the digital messaging platform for e-commerce businesses, and we’ve enjoyed watching the momentum build,” Smith said. “This partnership brings us one step closer to that goal.”

Merchants can learn more about the Pushnami Miva app by visiting https://apps.miva.com/pushnami.html.

About Pushnami

Pushnami is the omnichannel subscriber engagement and messaging platform used by more than 20,000 global sites. Delivering 20 billion messages per month across browser-based push notifications, mobile app push notifications and email, Pushnami enables brands to quickly capture more subscribers, intelligently market to them and grow their revenue. Learn more at www.pushnami.com

About Miva, Inc.



Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at www.miva.com

Source: Pushnami