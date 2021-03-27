MyHome Design & Remodeling Shares Bathroom Remodel Tips to Increase Property Value

MyHome Design & Remodeling is a leading name in the kitchen and bath remodeling industry providing top quality renovation solutions best suiting the personal preferences and priorities of customers throughout NYC area. When it comes to bathroom renovation in NYC, you want to consider a few inspirational ideas to increase the overall value of your property. As one of the most reliable bathroom remodeling contractors in NYC, MyHome Design & Remodeling discusses a few useful tips to renovation your bathroom in the best way as possible.

Whether you’re considering large or small bathroom remodels, you should always pick the right vanity as it can make or break the entire design of your bath space. MyHome bath remodelers suggest placing the vanity in right place. The vanity must be made to endure hardship. For instance, wood veneers, laminates and thermofoil work really well. Apart from vanity, you should focus on turning your tub into a shower. Nowadays most homeowners are considering tub less bathrooms as they save more space and are much easier to clean. However, you must be concerned about swinging the shower door. In this case, you can use sliding glass doors or shower curtains to avoid door swinging issues. Generally, recessed cabinets look beautiful and tie into the surrounding architecture against a surface mount. They may need more work than your anticipation while installing them between the studs. They’re impossible to install in some cases. But wall mounted cabinets are easier to install; but take much space. They are available in limited number of designs. Hence, you should choose from recessed and wall mounted cabinets best suiting your situation.

While thinking about your master bathroom remodel in NYC, you should consider extending tile on the walls beyond the shower space. Install a glass panel that will help the light to enter the bath space perfectly. Using tile can increase the visual interest. Take a visit to MyHome Design & Remodeling show room and see what pops out. Your expert NYC bathroom renovation experts will suggest you go for a larger tile as it will improve the overall look and functionality of the bathroom space.

“Our bathroom remodeling contractors are dedicated to deliver superb quality solutions and leave you with visually-appealing and functional bath space that you proudly call yours. If you have questions regarding bathroom renovation cost in NYC, feel free to contact us as soon as possible today”, says a spokesperson for MyHome Design & Remodeling.

About the Company –

MyHome Design & Remodeling is a noteworthy kitchen and bath remodeling specialist in NYC offering custom-tailored solutions to transform your space a work of art that you’ll fall in love with. Their bathroom renovation experts incorporate client’s preferences with their requirements while adhering to their personal style. For more information about their bathroom remodel cost, please contact MyHome Design & Remodeling team at 844.809.0788.