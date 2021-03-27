Prime Minister performs Pooja at Jeshoreshwari Kali Shaktipeeth

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Started the second day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh by taking the blessings of Goddess Kali. Prime Minister performed pooja at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Shaktipeeth in Satkhira, which is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition. Prime Minister also placed handmade mukut, made of silver with gold plating on Goddess kali. This mukut was handmade over three weeks by a local artisan.

Extending a hand of friendship, Prime Minister announced grant for construction of a community hall-cum cyclone shelter attached to the temple. This structure would be used by the devotees during the Annual Kali Pooja and Mela of the temple and would also be used by broader community of all faiths as a storm shelter and community facility.