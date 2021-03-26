Three Alliance Technologies Executives Named to CVA Board

Alliance Technologies LLC. announces three executives will serve on the Board of the Community Value Alliance (CVA), a St. Louis non-profit organization offering exceptionally qualified business partners to help other non-profits achieve their operational goals.

The three include James Canada, CEO, who will serve as the Board Vice-President; Jim Mosquera, Vice-President of Corporate Development who will serve as Board Secretary; and Jared Peno, COO.

“Alliance is excited to play a major role with the CVA. The goal is to elevate the organization to become the premier resource for other non-profits, offering top professionals to support all aspects of their operational needs,” Canada said.

“Under the leadership of Executive Director Rachel Covington, The CVA has assembled an outstanding team of business partners, standing by individually or as a group to offer their services at a most reasonable cost,” said Canada.

Covington added, “CVA aligns with non-profits regardless of where they are in the continuum. We can be a single point of contact for a variety of services and help organizations achieve their highest potential. I look forward to working with the team at Alliance to help area non-profits fulfill their mission and purpose.”

The CVA empowers non-profits by enabling leadership, staff, and boards to focus on achieving and exceeding their goals. Leadership, staff, and boards can change over time. CVA stays with you. For additional information visit https://cvastl.org.

About Alliance Technologies LLC.

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions along with the newly formed Alliance University. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, educating business leaders and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Its sister firm, Alliance Systems, helps companies scale for growth. It helps companies grow by creating experiences that people love. This includes design, development and business solutions. When customer experiences are matched up to customer needs you are setting yourself up for best-in-class. Together, Alliance works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or https://alliance-systems.co.