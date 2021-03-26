Modern Campus Launches Expansive, Personalized “Student First” Digital Engagement Experience for Higher Education

Destiny Solutions and OmniUpdate, the innovators behind Destiny One and OU Campus, which have powered digital engagement for higher education since 1999, have rebranded to form Modern Campus, the industry’s leading “student first” modern learner engagement platform. Modern Campus delivers rich personalization and machine learning-driven career pathways, enabling higher education institutions to deliver on their mission while growing student enrollment.

“We are obsessed with building the success of our more than 550 college and university partners, and the millions of students who use the Modern Campus platform,” says Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. “At a time when enrollment in higher education is down, Modern Campus customers have grown revenue annually by 19% on average.”

The Modern Campus platform includes:

– Modern Campus Destiny One – the leading student information system (SIS) for non-traditional education creates pathways to lifelong learning. With Destiny One, continuing education or workforce development institutions can ensure every student’s digital experience mirrors the highly personalized, easy-to-use and instant-delivery expectation modern learners expect.

– Modern Campus Omni CMS (formerly OU Campus) – the only purpose-built content management system (CMS) for higher education on the market today. With Omni CMS, both business and technical web teams alike can easily deliver a web experience that modern learners expect, and modern higher education providers need to thrive.

At the core of the Modern Campus platform is a commitment to massive personalization, including a machine learning-driven recommendation engine that improves engagement by presenting the learner with the right offerings and services at the right time. Modern Campus also injects further personalization of the learner experience through career pathway tools that present prospective students with live labor market data that helps them see how their education will connect to employment opportunities and salary outcomes – making the ROI of education immediately clear.

“There is rich diversity in higher education – and our goal, through massive personalization within Modern Campus, is to enable students to easily find the right programs at the right institutions to help them meet their goals,” says Peter DeVries, president and chief operating officer of Modern Campus. “We’ve developed the only platform tailor-made for higher education, job placement and ongoing career success.”

“Delivering personalized student experiences is becoming increasingly important for every kind of higher education institution today. It’s what students expect,” says Steven F. Tello, Ed. D., vice provost for graduate, online and professional studies at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. “Modern Campus’ integration of key employment opportunity and career pathway data will help students – and our campus – make informed education decisions. Ultimately, it’s going to help us deliver the kind of personalization modern learners look for when choosing the right program and the right college.”

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus, the innovator driving Omni CMS and Destiny One, empowers higher education institutions to thrive when radical change is required to successfully respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt and even school closures.

Powered by the industry’s leading “student first” modern learner engagement platform, presidents and provosts can create pathways for lifelong learning, while marketing and IT leaders can deliver Amazon-like personalization and instant fulfillment.

Award-winning products and average annual revenue growth of 19% for its 550+ higher education customers have earned Modern Campus a 98% retention rate and a reputation for customer obsession.

Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.