SHORE the Scottish Seaweed Company wins snack innovation award

The winners of the World Food Innovation Awards were announced during a special, virtual ceremony in association with IFE. The judging panel considered 276 entries from 22 countries. The Best Snacking Innovation category was narrowed down to 3 finalists with the judges selecting SHORE as the winner for their innovative Sweet Sriracha flavour that combines quinoa and a tangy chilli seasoning with their signature umami-rich organic Scottish seaweed, straight from the clean waters of Wick in North Scotland. The panel said: “seaweed, the sustainable & healthy ocean gem turned into chips. No need for portion control here. Wow!”

This award marks another important milestone in SHORE’s mission to stay at the forefront of the healthier snacking revolution. Keith Paterson, joint-managing director, SHORE, said: “At SHORE our success is based on creating tasty plant-based seaweed snacks and foods that appeal to the growing number of mainstream health-conscious consumers who are increasingly seeking sustainably sourced foods. Winning this award is another great achievement for the company and we’re thrilled that people are recognising that innovation is at the heart of what we do”.