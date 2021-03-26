Pat Munger Construction Company Honored With Two Varco Pruden Hall of Fame Awards

Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc named to Varco Pruden’s 2021 Hall of Fame for American Polyfilm project, rated Best in the Warehousing Category, and for The Lee Company Building 2 project, rated Winner in the Retrofit Category.

The highly competitive Hall of Fame Awards are presented annually to the independent authorized VP Builders whose work reflects innovation and excellence using Varco Pruden building systems by creating exceptional architectural appearance, efficient design, and effective end use. “The Hall of Fame is proof positive that our builders continue to challenge the boundaries by seeking new and innovative ways to prove that Metal Building Systems are the system of choice,” said Paul Day, Varco Pruden president.

A VP pre-engineered steel building provides American Polyfilm, a Branford, CT manufacturer, with a new 27,400 SF facility, most of which is dedicated to warehousing but also provides office space, a two-story lean-to mezzanine and a separate structure to house the entire site’s utilities. Munger completed construction in December 2020. The building features panel rib walls, continuous beam framing, single slope galvalume roof and below eave canopies above the overhead doors.

The Lee Company, a Westbrook, CT manufacturer hired Munger to renew Building 2 into a 26,000 SF meeting and training center. The retrofit was completed in August 2020. The original manufacturing facility was leveled to its main frames and its secondary framing roof purlins and wall girts were replaced. The renovated facility features ThermalClad™ wall panels that offer superior thermal performance with an attractive profile along with a single slope galvalume roof. Large moveable partitions enable space flexibility for training, meetings, catering and dining. A high-performance audio/visual system enhances the environment.

“We are very proud to be recognized by Varco Pruden Buildings as a 2021 Hall of Fame award winner,” said David DeMaio (http://www.linkedin.com/ pub/david-demaio/ 1/96b/16), Munger president. “These projects highlight the advanced architectural vision, engineering expertise and technical construction capability of the Munger team.”

About Varco Pruden Buildings

Varco Pruden Buildings, a division of BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc., is one of the nation’s largest building-solutions companies with a network of over 1,000 builders across the United States and Canada. Through advanced engineering and proprietary building products, VP provides innovative steel building solutions for low-rise commercial and industrial applications – including offices, warehouses, schools, manufacturing and retail projects. www.varcopruden.com.

About Pat Munger Construction Company

Since 1968, Munger has delivered a great experience for industrial and commercial customers who benefit from cost effective, aesthetically pleasing, energy efficient, and environmentally sound buildings that facilitate a relationship among people, technology and space. As a turnkey Design-Build general contractor we collaborate with architects and building owners to integrate the optimal technology from leading suppliers into well-designed, value engineered new buildings, additions and renovations. Proven by an array of successful projects, repeat customers, skilled and loyal people, Munger works to build lifetime relationships earned each day on each project. www.mungerconstruction.com