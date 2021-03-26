Steve Case, Sam Zell, David Drake discuss how Biden-Harris term shape world policies in COVID-19 era

World government leaders and delegates, C-level suite executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from the USA and around the world will participate in the new Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the United States of America on March 18, 2021 hosted by Horasis.

David Drake, Chairman and founder of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, will speak in a panel session in this online meeting. “The historic election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris into office brought about hopes, changes, and doubts with how economic policies, local trade in the US, and international foreign investments will be affected as we are living through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Drake said.

David Drake will join the “Government Policies for the New America” panel session with Douglas Graham of Global Ideation, Jason Grumet of Bipartisan Policy Center, Nguyen Anh Tuan of Boston Global Forum, and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine and will be chaired by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Senior Counsel Vandana Harris.

Other co-chairs of the event like Revolution CEO Steve Case and Equity Group Investments Chairman Sam Zell will speak in the “The Future of and Trust in the American Dream” session that will talk about the state of entrepreneurship opportunities in the US in the time of a pandemic. The plenary sessions will discuss the current landscape of US and global economy dealing with an ongoing pandemic where Indra Nooyi, Amazon Board Member, joins the “Constitutional State – Connecticut” session and Dambisa Moyo, Board Member of 3M and Chevron, joins the “US and Global Economic Outlook” session.

Here are some of the event’s speakers, chairs, co-chairs, and moderators:

Alan Patricof

, Co-founder and Chairman, Primetime Partners

Rep. Barbara Lee, Congresswoman, 13th Congressional District of California, USA

David de Rothschild, Founder, Voice for Nature

Esko Aho, Former Prime Minister of Finland

Hank McKinnell, Chairman, Moody’s

Jane Wurwand, Founder, Dermalogica

Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon

Tom Steyer, Founder, NextGen America

Yonov Fred Agah, Deputy Director-General, World Trade Organization

The virtual meeting features keynote speeches, parallel panel sessions, plenary sessions, and virtual receptions for all the attendees. Some of the topics to be covered include New America’s government policies, post-COVID state of education, Biden-Harris administration’s impact on the US economy, state of world trade and post-COVID recovery, and financial systems development in the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Caspian Week and Yazaki are the event’s strategic partners. The event’s partner organizations are CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, IE University, Mphasis, Publicize, Run The World, Sekhar Institute, Thunderbird School of Global Management, and United States Council on Competitiveness.

David Drake joined the “Family Business: What is the next Chapter post-COVID?” panel with Asher Noor, Hiroyuki Ohnishi, Johan Nyvene, and Sanjay Budhia with Metin Guvener as the panel’s moderator in the Horasis Asia Meeting (https://ldjcapital.com/ what-is-the- future-of-family- busin…) held last November 30, 2020.

Watch the full panel session here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=6OKufbbcBJ0&t=678s

About LDJ Capital

LDJ Capital is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of payment processing, hospitality, real estate, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, and recently digital assets, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

LDJ Cayman Fund is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. The firm is involved in asset management and market-making of cryptocurrency from, but not limited to, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Malta, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

LDJ Capital has three subdivisions:

1. LDJ Capital Group

2. LDJ Real Estate Groups

3. The Soho Loft Media Group

For more information, visit: https://ldjcapital.com/