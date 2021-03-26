New Award to Celebrate Sustainable Built Environment Projects in Scotland

Built environment projects that demonstrate excellence in continued and adaptive reuse will be celebrated by a new Sustainability Award for the Scottish Civic Trust My Place Awards 2021.

The My Place Sustainability Award will honour community-led building, public realm and landscape projects that were completed in Scotland between 2001 and 2011. Projects completed within this timeframe that demonstrate continued fitness for purpose, as well as having a robust approach to climate readiness, are invited to apply.

The My Place Sustainability Award aligns with the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021’s (COP26) campaign for adaptation and resilience. Winners of the new Sustainability category and general My Place Awards 2021 will be honoured in Glasgow in November during the week of COP26.

Chair of award organiser Scottish Civic Trust, Sue Evans, said:

“The continued use and adaptation of existing buildings is a key way that the heritage sector can address the Climate Crisis. The adaptive reuse of buildings safeguards our cultural and built heritage for our children, provides local training and employment opportunities and develops community capacity and resilience to respond to our changing climate.

The new My Place Sustainability Award supports and recognises how people can come together to preserve cherished places, fulfill community needs and tackle climate change.”

Local groups responsible for the continued or adaptive reuse of buildings and sites can enter the My Place Sustainability Award at bit.ly/MPAwardsEntry. Entries can also be submitted for the general My Place Awards, which celebrate community-led built environment projects completed in Scotland between 2018 and 2020. Entries for both the new Sustainability category and general My Place Awards close on 29th August 2021.

Members of the public are encouraged to suggest possible entries for the general My Place Awards and the new Sustainability category by filling out a short form at bit.ly/MPA2021suggestions, emailing sct@scottishcivictrust.org.uk, or tagging @scotcivictrust on social media. The My Place Awards team will follow up with suggested projects about submitting an entry to the Awards.