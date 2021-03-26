Road Warrior Foundation Announces Winner of Free Can-Am Spyder Three-Wheel Vehicle

(1888 PressRelease) Contest designed to offer adventure therapy to a deserving veteran.

PITTSBURGH – When people think of therapy, they often imagine a couch and conversation. Road Warrior Foundation, however, has another definition in mind: adventure. The idea behind adventure therapy is that getting outside and soaking in the beauty of the world around us can help clear one’s mind. One group who has particularly responded positively to adventure therapy is military veterans.

Road Warrior Foundation brings its adventure therapy mission to life by teaming with powersports giant BRP, maker of Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Sea-Doo watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles. This year, they awarded Aubrey Hand of South Carolina, an injured veteran, with a custom Can-Am Spyder F3-S three-wheel vehicle and an all-expenses paid spot on a future multi-day Road Warrior Ride.

“We are extremely excited to announce that Aubrey Hand is the winner of the 2020 Can-Am Spyder F3-S and a spot on an upcoming Road Warrior Ride,” said Stephen Berger. “Aubrey exemplifies what adventure therapy is all about – getting out, pushing yourself, and seeing what you’re capable of – and we’re excited to see where his new ride takes him.”

Hand was severely wounded in Afghanistan and spent almost 18 months at Walter Reed Medical Center learning how to walk again after a leg amputation. A caring husband and father, he sets an example for his son and refuses to be defined by his disability.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to ride again after my amputation,” said Hand. “Winning this content will empower me with the ability to ride as I once did, without the limitations caused by my prosthesis. It’s another big step toward being who I was before and helping me see how far I’ve come and how far I can go.”

For the contest, individuals could nominate themselves or a friend or family member. The Foundation narrowed down the list of applicants to the top three nominees, giving the public the chance to vote on who should win the Can-Am Spyder. The other finalists were Gavin Goudie, who was severely injured in Iraq with a traumatic brain injury and moved to Colorado to aid his recovery, and Paula Graser of Illinois, who served as a military police officer in Iraq and now works as an ER nurse.

“The idea behind Road Warrior Foundation is to give veterans a chance to get out in a challenging environment to perform and succeed, which can help them overcome problems in their daily lives as well,” explained Berger. “This contest is just one way we’re hoping to give a deserving veteran a taste of adventure so they can leave their worries behind and have a healthy way to help cope with everyday stresses, and hopefully change their life forever.”

To learn about Road Warrior Foundation, visit https://www.roadwarrior.org/.

About Road Warrior Foundation – The Road Warrior Foundation is a non-profit organization formed in 2013 by two friends and service members looking to make a difference in the lives of injured soldiers. The organization offers a challenging environment for veterans to regain their freedom and independence through adventure therapy. To learn more, visit https://www.roadwarrior.org/