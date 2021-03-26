Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott’s Children’s Book A Zoo Full of Rhymes Brings the Joy of Animals Home

With many zoos still closed or operating at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott is giving readers the chance to get up close and personal with more than 30 animals, playfully brought to life in her new children’s book A Zoo Full of Rhymes.

From the thrill of exploring new environments to learning about different animals’ habitats and habits, zoos are a place of discovery where memories are made. Since families may have limited chances to visit a zoo right now, A Zoo Full of Rhymes fills a void by offering children an opportunity to engage with zoo creatures.

From unusual species like the agouti and dugong to the most familiar, Abbott has crafted a clever collection of rhymes about exuberant animals, birds, fish and insects that children may see at the zoo. Each one is whimsically illustrated by Kristin Richland, a Vermont artist and graduate of the Maine College of Art’s Painting program. The book also includes a “fun facts” section with more information about the characters designed to teach and entertain.

“My aim with A Zoo Full of Rhymes was to introduce readers to known and unusual creatures through humorous wordplay and lively illustrations on every page,” said Abbott. “I hope everyone will enjoy reading about the antics of these lovable characters.”

The book is Abbott’s second publication of rhymes. She previously released Cobblestones and Ice Cream Cones – A Trip to Nantucket in Rhyme.

A Zoo Full of Rhymes can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott was an editor for newspapers and newsletters, as well as the writer of two memoirs, three cookbooks, a commemorative book for a women’s social club, and recently, a book of rhymes about Nantucket Island, where she is a third-generation summer resident.

She considers herself a generalist. Her eclectic interests include needlepoint, knitting, cooking, travel, reading, tennis, and life-long volunteerism. She is also an accomplished collage artist whose work has been exhibited and sold in juried shows, art festivals, and open studios.

Abbott is a graduate of the Potomac School in Washington, D.C. and Vassar College, and completed courses in editing at Radcliffe Institute in Cambridge, MA. She is the mother of four adult children and grandmother to five grandchildren. Abbott is a resident of Manchester, Massachusetts. Find out more at her website: glassheadbooks.com.

http://www.sdppublishingsolutions.com