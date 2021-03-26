Lavish ‘Pre-Holi Brunch’ spread at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji

Celebrate the vibrancy of the Holi festivity with an exquisite brunch spread at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji’s all-day dining outlet ‘Comida’. Usher in the true festive spirit as you take in the scenic view of the Mandovi river by indulging in traditional festive delicacies at the brunch.

Devour the scrumptious delights like Puran Poli, Gulkand rasmalai, Balusai, Malai Ghevar along with an array of flavours from their Lebanese, Cheese, Pasta, Pizza, Salad, Coastal, Indian mains Asian and live grill stations.

So, this Holi binge on this colourful and varied selection of Brunch like no other only at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji.

Date: Sunday, 28th March

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Venue: Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji

Price: INR 1400+ taxes