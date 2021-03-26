LA Actors Now Sharing Their Expert Communication Skills With Business Leaders

We all know that not only what we say matters but how we say it. That’s why ADVO Group and their trained actors have developed a new communication coaching service designed to bring out your most articulate and inspiring self at work, at home, and as part of a team.

ADVO Group, a leadership and communication services firm based in Los Angeles, California, have launched a new specialized communication coaching service utilizing their patented methodology, Kinection™. They are now integrating their Kinection teachings into workshops for individuals, organizations and teams, as well as their new virtual courses.

More information can be found at https://www.advogroupinc.com/services-2

The development of these new courses, particularly the expansion of ADVO’s online Kinection Academy, coincides with the one year anniversary of America’s first wave of lockdowns and social restrictions.

Understanding that the global pandemic has become a force which has completely reshaped both how Americans work and learn, ADVO believes that it has never been more important for individuals and organizations to develop meaningful and effective leadership and communication tools.

As such, with their Kinection methodology, ADVO Group wishes to provide participants with actionable tools and new behaviors that can elevate their impact on others, all delivered in pandemic-safe virtual workshops.

Interested readers who would like to learn more about the intricacies of this unique teaching and communication strategy can access more information at https://www.advogroupinc.com/our-method

ADVO’s CEOs and Kinection experts are Yale School of Drama trained professional actors who have built upon their knowledge of how to form connections and communicate expressively and effectively, and have translated it to a rich array of corporate and professional contexts.

Their coaching workshops are suitable for individuals, organizations, and teams, and within each of these broad categories ADVO further tailors all of their courses to suit the needs of the participant.

For instance, their leadership practice is suitable for both emerging and established leaders, as well as those who simply wish to hone a particular dimension of their craft such as giving engaging and impactful presentations.

ADVO Group was founded by two Yale School of Drama (MFA) graduates who have worked actively in film, television, commercials and theatre. Since first collaborating in 1998, they have actively worked to share the power of acting methodologies across a range of industries from law to healthcare and education, teaching others how to unlock their true communicative potential.

A spokesperson for the firm said, “Actors and business professionals have something in common. In order to succeed, they need to make others believe. At ADVO, we now call that Kinection – inspiring others to share your vision and moving them on a deeper, human level.”

If you’re ready to become the best communicator and leader you can be it’s time to discover the Kinection difference today.

More information on their unique coaching services and their powerful vision are available their Instagram page. Follow them today at: https://www.instagram.com/advogroupinc

