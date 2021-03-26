Genoil Inc. Introduces Approval of Grant of Stock Options

Genoil Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GNO) (OTCBB: GNOLF) (the “Corporation”) records that the board of supervisors of the Corporation (the “Board”) has actually conditionally authorized the give of 400,000 choices for usual shares of the Corporation, to be worked out at a cost of $0.

The giving of these choices is conditional upon the invoice of all needed regulative as well as stock market authorizations as well as upon the invoice of indifferent investor authorization for the boost in choices readily available for give under the Corporation’s supply choice strategy at the Corporation’s following yearly and also unique conference of investors.

The Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader is created to financially transform hefty unrefined oil right into even more important light artificial crude, high in returns of transportation gas, while dramatically lowering the sulfur, nitrogen and also various other impurities in the oil. Genoil’s shares are noted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the sign GNO, as well as on the OTC Bulletin Board under GNOLF.OB.

Contacts: Genoil Inc. David Lifschultz Chairman as well as CEO (212) 688-8868 Website: www.genoil.net

