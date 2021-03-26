Crime Scene Cleaners In New Haven CT Work With Compassion and Discretion

If you, a loved one or your business have been the victim of a violent crime you can feel particularly alone and unsure of what to do next once the coroner or police have left the property. That’s why Bio-One are now offering specialist crime scene cleaning services, helping you to restore your property and work through your trauma.

Bio-One, a specialist extreme cleaning company based in New Haven, Connecticut, have further expanded their services to encompass full crime scene cleaning. Bio-One can now clean and dispose of any biohazard to return a property to its original condition.

Go to https://www.bioonenhc.com to find out more.

The announcement coincides with the release of 2020 crime statistics, which indicated that with 842 violent crimes per 100,000 people, New Haven is currently ranked as the second most dangerous city in Connecticut.

Responding to these figures, Bio-One understands that the repercussions of violent crimes are manifold and that most of us are not equipped to clean up a crime scene, particularly one which has occurred in a personal or domestic space.

Moreover, the biological hazards posed by crime scenes means that untrained individuals without the necessary equipment should not attempt to clean these sites themselves.

As such, Bio-One is now offering you comprehensive crime scene cleaning services. These services are conducted by trained and certified technicians who provide both expert cleanup knowledge and full site restoration services, restoring your property to its pre-incident state.

Bio-One’s technicians adhere to all OSHA regulations and as a part of the cleaning process they ensure that any biohazardous material is safely removed and disposed of.

All of their crime scene work is conducted with deep sensitivity to the emotional nature of this experience for families and property or business owners, and with complete discretion. They are also available to you 24/7.

In addition to their crime scene services Bio-One can also assist with pandemic disinfection cleaning and in number of other emotionally traumatic and physically extreme cleaning situations including mold remediation, hoarding clean ups and in the case of decompositions or undiscovered deaths.

Bio-One was founded by a prior first responder and business communications graduate Matthew Hill. The company was formed from a desire to give back to his local New Haven community.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Don’t ever feel like you need to be the one to clean the impacted, crime scene area – this can be an emotionally taxing process as well as dangerous if done incorrectly. Using science-based protocols, our experts not only contain and disinfect the dangerous biological materials, we carry out our work in a caring and private manner that allows you to focus on moving beyond the trauma.”

Don’t suffer alone when you’ve already suffered enough. Instead, let Bio-One take their share of the burden and return your property to the way it used to be.

If you would like to learn more about how they can assist you in this time of trauma and difficulty, more information on their crime scene cleanup services is available at https://www.bioonenhc.com

Matthew Hill

Bio-One of New Haven County

554 Boston Post Road #341

Orange

United States

https://www.bioonenhc.com/