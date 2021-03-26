BCM One Named to 2021 Redmond Channel Partner Magazine RCP 350 List

BCM One, a leading NextGen and Managed Services provider, was recently named by Redmond Channel Partner magazine to the RCP 350, a list of the top 350 Microsoft partners in the United States.

“We’re honored to be featured on this list as a Microsoft Gold Partner,” stated Geoff Bloss, Chief Executive Officer at BCM One. “We’ve seen an increase in Microsoft Teams deployments, as well as integrating Teams with our own SIP Trunking and UCaaS offering to enable an enterprise-level set of capabilities for businesses as they pivoted over the past year to accommodate a work-from-home environment.”

“Great Microsoft partners look at a customer’s business and select the right technologies from Microsoft’s wide range of sophisticated offerings, fine-tune them for their customer’s needs and expertly enhance them with their own or other technology companies’ solutions. They bring the full power of the Microsoft technology stack to each customer, making those customers more productive, more profitable and more agile. The companies that made our RCP 350 list represent the best Microsoft partners in the United States,” said Scott Bekker, Editor-in-Chief of Redmond Channel Partner magazine, the leading channel news site for the Microsoft partner community.

Companies in the RCP 350 range from huge partners with broad Microsoft technology capabilities and thousands of consultants to boutique companies with very specialized expertise.

The complete 2021 list is available on RCPmag.com.

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services to IT leaders and channel resellers nationwide. Serving over 18,000 customers and 7,000+ channel resellers, BCM One offers UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SIP, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Managed Connectivity, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Management and Network Monitoring and Management. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, “To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction.” BCM One’s family of brands include: SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) is an independent advocate for Microsoft partners, including solution providers, managed services providers (MSPs), cloud partners, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, custom software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs). https://rcpmag.com.

