Holistically Made and AML Foods Partner to Bring Bahamians Wellness Products to Encourage a Healthier Lifestyle

Holistically Made, leading innovator in holistic health products, and AML Foods partner to provide the residents of the Bahamas with herbal solutions that address internal and external needs for a healthier lifestyle.

Holistically Made products were made available to the public on March 1, 2021 in Solomon Fresh Markets (a subsidiary company of AML Foods) in Nassau and Freeport. Available merchandise target women’s health, blood pressure, weight-loss as well as the best-selling wildcrafted sea moss.

This partnership is in alignment with the vision of AML Foods as they seek to provide superior service and provide the best shopping experience by cultivating extraordinary partnerships that will continue to facilitate the healthy lifestyles initiative for the residents of the island.

“I could not be more excited,” stated Tina J. Wheeler, founder and chief product curator. “This is a major milestone for the brand and we are honored and pleased to serve the people of the Bahamas.”

Holistically Made provides wild-crafted organic products for the nourishment, restoration and healing of the body. Our herbs are 100% organic. We believe in providing superior products, health education and exceptional customer service to our customers and partners. It is our mission to not only be a resource for your holistic needs but to create products that rehabilitate, revive and reestablish the health of your body.

For more information please visit the Holistically Made website at www.holisticallymade.com