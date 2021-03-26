The Way to Happiness Association Celebrates Youth on World Happiness Day

World Happiness Day occurs each year on March 20 and is celebrated by the United Nations. According to un.org, “Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world…The United Nations invites each person of any age, plus every classroom, business and government to join in celebration of the International Day of Happiness.”

In past years, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee has commemorated the day by hearing directly from young people about how to make the world a better place. It was dubbed “Youth Voices: Creating a Brighter Future,” and included words from young people, ages ranging from five to thirteen years old, who spoke about how they are making a brighter future.

The Way to Happiness Association wants this event to always bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The Way to Happiness Association was formed around the book The Way To Happiness, written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.

The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Love and Help Children,” which showcases how children are the future.

This year’s event will be virtual, with messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, its upcoming events or if you would like to participate, visit twthtn.org.