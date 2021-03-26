The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on How to Develop Ethical Competence: Key Considerations and Effective Strategies

Overview: Lawyers’ ethical competence and professionalism are crucial for client representation. They are expected to always uphold ethical standards and be guided by the Rules of Professional Conduct in all aspects of their work. However, it is inevitable for them to be confronted with such challenges and dilemmas. Thus, reinforcing the need to develop a sound ethical competence that will help them maintain their good reputation in the legal profession.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of ethical competence. Speakers will also share risk mitigation techniques and best practices to ensure competency in the legal landscape.

Key issues include:

· Ethical Policies in the Legal Profession

· Common Ethical Risks and Challenges

· Developing Effective Ethical Competence

· Best Practices

· Outlook

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Thomas Sansone

Partner

Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP

Melicent B. Thompson

Partner

Gfeller Laurie LLP

Deborah Winokur

Professional Responsibility and Compliance Counsel

Cozen O’Connor

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-to-develop-ethical-competence-cle/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.